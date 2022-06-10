Catoosa County Fireworks Fest to Celebrate Independence Day Weekend

The Catoosa County Board of Commissioners invites the community to the third annual Catoosa County Fireworks Fest, a family friendly celebration of Independence Day weekend that will include spectacular fireworks, live music, food, children’s activities, and a crafts market on Saturday, July 2 at the Northwest Georgia Amphitheater, 220 Catoosa Circle in Ringgold.

The festivities will begin at 1:00 p.m. with a crafts market inside The Colonnade. The outdoor celebration begins at 5:00 p.m. with a variety of food and treats, children’s activities, and games. The Hullenders kick-off live music performances on the Northwest Georgia Amphitheater stage at 6:00 p.m., followed by The Band Raven at 7:15 p.m. and Past to Present at 8:30 p.m. The fireworks show begins at approximately 9:30 p.m.

There is no admission fee, but food and non-alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase from a variety of vendors. Parking will be provided in designated areas of the Benton Place campus near The Colonnade, and Catoosa Transit will provide free shuttle service to and from the CHI Memorial Parkway parking lot at 4700 Battlefield Parkway.

“Save the date and spread the word as we prepare for a memorable evening celebrating America’s independence with our families, friends, and neighbors,” said Catoosa County Commission Chairman Larry C. Black. “This year’s Catoosa County Fireworks Fest builds on the success and excitement that began as a way to lift our community’s spirit during the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.”

Updates to events, performances, activities, parking and other important information will be provided on the Catoosa County Government’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.