Celebrating World Giraffe Day With The Chattanooga Zoo

World Giraffe Day is an exciting annual event initiated by the Giraffe Conservation Foundation to celebrate the tallest animal on the longest day of the year – June 21st – every year!

Not only is it a worldwide celebration of these amazing and much-loved animals, but an annual event to raise support, create awareness and shed light on the challenges giraffe face in the wild. By supporting World Giraffe Day, you directly help save giraffe in Africa. With only approximately 117,000 giraffe remaining in the wild, the time is right to act NOW!

Zoos, schools, NGOs, governments, institutions, companies and conservation organisations around the world are hosting events on or around WGD to raise awareness and support for giraffe in the wild.

We had the opportunity to visit our three local giraffe ambassadors at the Chattanooga Zoo, getting a behind-the-scenes tour for giraffe keeper Amy Faller.

And if you want to have a similar up close experience, you can get eye to eye with our giraffe herd while feeding them their favorite treats from our feeding station.

Giraffe feedings are offered at 11am on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays and 11am & 2pm on Saturdays and Sundays. You will be able to feed the herd lettuce or other treats as provided by the zoo staff.

Tickets can be purchased at the giraffe feeding station. Tickets are limited daily and are first-come, first-serve.

For more information at World Giraffe Day, visit giraffeconservation.org/world-giraffe-day

And for more information about the Chattanooga Zoo, visit chattzoo.org