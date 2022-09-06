Chattanooga Cares And Cempa Community Care To Host “Beyond The Ribbon: Le Brunch En Blanc”

Started as an effort to raise money to support communities suffering from the HIV/AIDS epidemic, White Parties now take place worldwide.

The Chattanooga CARES Foundation & Cempa Community Care are proud to carry on the tradition with Beyond the Ribbon: le Brunch en Blanc on Saturday, October 1 from 11:30 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at one of Chattanooga’s newest venues, Parkside Hall (2035 Polk St).

Beyond the Ribbon: le Brunch en Blanc will offer a decadent champagne brunch catered by Jennifer Verville of Gourmet Adventures Travel Co. It will be an event to remember as the tone is set with the eclectic sounds of DJ MCPRO.

“We are so excited to be hosting this event — especially during Pride Week,” said Cory Howard, COO at Cempa Community Care. “It presents the opportunity to imagine our world Beyond the Ribbon — where, together, we can end HIV and champion healthier communities.”

General admission tickets for this all-white-attire affair are $50, and VIP Tickets are available for $75 and include bottomless mimosas.

To purchase tickets for the Beyond the Ribbon event, please visit: cempa.org/beyond-the-ribbon/

For additional Cempa Community Care information, please visit: www.cempa.org