Chattanooga Dedicates The Heritage House Arts And Civic Center To Late Councilman Don Eaves

The City of Chattanooga on Wednesday renamed the Heritage House Arts and Civic Center in honor of late City Councilman Don Eaves, who passed away on October 20, 2021, at the age of 91.

The city renamed the facility the Don Eaves Heritage House Arts and Civic Center as a way to pay tribute to Eaves’ service, commitment, and vision for East Brainerd as a place where residents can enjoy nature’s beauty.

Eaves served on the City Council for 12 years, both as chairman and councilman representing East Brainerd. Under his leadership, in 2000 the City Council voted to purchase 21 acres of land for a park in East Brainerd, which included a vacant home that could be used for community events and meetings. The land and home became what is now Heritage Park and the Don Eaves Heritage House Arts and Civic Center.

“During his life, Councilman Don Eaves tirelessly championed the creation of Heritage House and Heritage Park, and naming it in his honor is a small token of our city’s gratitude for his service and his vision,” said Mayor Tim Kelly. “Chattanooga’s outdoor resources are its greatest competitive advantage, and it’s thanks to visionaries like Don Eaves, who had the foresight to invest in outdoor spaces, that our city is rightly celebrated for its quality of life.”

During the dedication ceremony, Mayor Kelly unveiled a brass plaque installed at the front door of the Center that includes an image of Eaves, as well as a message of gratitude from both the mayor and Council Chairman Darrin Ledford. The city also installed a new crossbar at the front entrance sign.

“Councilman Don Eaves never gave up on preserving this land for the residents of East Brainerd to enjoy, and it’s thanks to his perseverance and hard work over the years that today we are able to honor him in a way that reflects his commitment to this community,” said Darrin Ledford, chairman of the Chattanooga City Council. “Don Eaves exemplified the vision and commitment that created the Chattanooga we love, and I know if he were here he would be proud that we are working hard to carry on his legacy.”

The Don Eaves Heritage House Arts and Civic Center is operated by the Department of Community Development and hosts free public arts events during the week, bringing together local residents in the spirit of community. The facility is often rented to members of the community to hold events in the evenings and on weekends.