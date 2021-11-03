Chattanooga Fashion Expo Welcomes Project Runway’s Aaron Michael For CFE 2021

The inaugural Chattanooga Fashion Expo is off to a strong start with a slate of events happening in and around the city from November 18-20.

The event created by Shanna Forrestall will gather established and emerging creatives in fashion, hair/makeup styling, visual and performing artists to provide opportunities for networking, education, career advancement, non-profit fundraising, performance and friendly competition.

“After working with New Orleans Fashion Week for many years, I’ve seen the power of a regional event to change emerging creative’s lives by providing education, resources, contacts and a clear trajectory to launch careers," Forrestall says. "I want to do that here in Chattanooga. I’ve fallen in love with the creative energy here and I believe that Chattanooga is a place where fashion, music and art can explode with forward-thinking and innovative ideas.”

CFE-2021 is themed “Generation Next” and will include a 3 days of event, that includes a slate of no-cost educational opportunities for children and adults hosted by the Hunter Museum and Artsbuild as well as a VIP Fundraiser Gala supporting the MFA Foundation, a Retail Marketplace, a full 2+ hour runway show at the Chattanooga Convention Center… and more! The educational events will be held in person, and will also be streamed and recorded for future viewing by Soundcorps.

CFE is proud to announce that Aaron Michael, one of the current contestants on Bravo’s Project Runway, will be one of the Celebrity Guests. In addition to speaking on the Industry Panel at CFE’s Kickoff Party at the Moxy Chattanooga on Thursday, November 18th, 2021, Michael will be one of the judges for CFE’s design competitions and will also bring his new line of couture evening gowns to rock the runway during the Expo and Runway show on Saturday, November 20, 2021.

Learn more about all of the CFE events at www.ChattanoogaFashionExpo.com.