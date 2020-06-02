Chattanooga FC Players Return to Practice. Safely.

Chattanooga Football Club players will return to the field for the first time in an official capacity on June 1st. In accordance with the CDC and Hamilton County Department of Health, players will be training in groups of ten or less, which includes players, staff, and coaches.

Player groups will be staggered throughout each practice, and their assignments will be based on off field living conditions. Although practice officially begins again on June 1, the team has prepared for this for quite some time.

“For the past few weeks, each player has been self monitoring their health and reporting their medical wellness to club staff” said Jeremy Alumbaugh, Managing Director, Chattanooga FC. “We are thrilled to be able to return to practice, but we have to make sure we do so safely. Our players’ and coaches' health is priority number one for the club. We’ve been working with the Hamilton County Health Department and Finley Stadium officials to hammer out this protocol, and are so grateful to them for their assistance as we work through this together.”

When players arrive for practice, they will undergo temperature checks, answer a medical wellness questionnaire and confirm that they have not knowingly been in contact with anyone who has COVID-19. Training sessions will be initially restricted to club technical and medical staff only. No media or other club personnel are allowed. Regardless of the restrictions, the players are just glad to be back

“We are so thrilled to be able to return to play” said Cameron Woodfin, veteran CFC midfielder. “It’s been a long process, but the club has been working hard to get us back in Finley. I know all of us are ready to start preparing for the games to come!!”

Additional details regarding the 2020 season will be announced in coming weeks.