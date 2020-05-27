Chattanooga Football Club Launches Operation Get Active

Operation Get Active goes online, giving away free soccer balls

Operation Get Active (OGA), a program of the Chattanooga Football Club Foundation, is launching an online version of its soccer program for youth to stay active at home this summer.

In partnership with the City of Chattanooga Youth and Family Development department, OGA will be releasing weekly follow along soccer videos, conducted by OGA staff, coaches and special guests like the Chattanooga Football Club players.

No soccer ball, no problem. OGA is also going to be giving away 512 free soccer balls so that children can follow along to the videos at home if they don't already have access to their own equipment. 512 represents the number of children OGA would normally work with during a typical summer of programming.

“We are excited to be launching this new version of our program and working with our partners at Chattanooga Youth and Family Development, our mission is to encourage young people and adults to live active, healthy lifestyles. So whilst we are not able to do this in person right now, we are pleased we can deliver our program a different way”, said Peter Woolcock, Director of Operation Get Active.

To request a free soccer ball and free delivery parents can fill out a form at operationgetactive.org/oga-online, alternatively the soccer balls will be available for pick up starting from June 1st at the following Youth and Family Development Centers between 11am-1pm Monday thru Friday, Carver, Cromwell, East Chattanooga, John A. Patton, Washington Hills and Westside.

To follow along to the program online go and subscribe to the Operation Get Active youtube page or the Chattanooga Youth and Family page on Facebook.

“Thanks to the team at Operation Get Active and many other of our community partners we are excited to still give children a summer experience of learning, fun and physical activity, said Greta Hayes Director of Recreation City of Chattanooga Youth and Family Development.

If you would like to donate $5 for a child to receive a soccer ball this summer please go to operationgetactive.org/donate.

Operation Get Active is a health initiative that uses the game of soccer to encourage youth to live active and healthy lifestyles. We aim to inspire and educate youth across Chattanooga about the importance of health, fitness, and nutrition. A program of the Chattanooga Football Club Foundation and launched in 2016 Operation Get Active has reached close to 6000 youth and adults through its various programs.