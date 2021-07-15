Chattanooga Library Extends Evening And Saturday Hours At All Branches

Good news for library lovers! The Chattanooga Public Library is expanding its operating hours starting Monday, June 19. New hours will include evenings during the week and Saturday hours.

When the Library reopened its doors in Fall 2020, the open branches — Main/Downtown, South Chattanooga, Northgate and Eastgate — operated on a modified schedule of Monday through Friday from 9 am to 6 pm to compensate for scheduling, new cleaning precautions and other aspects related to the pandemic. The new schedule now offers the following hours:

Main/Downtown

Mon-Thurs: 8 am – 7 pm

Fri & Sat: 9 am – 6 pm

Northgate

Mon-Thurs: 9 am – 7 pm

Fri & Sat: 9 am – 6 pm

Eastgate

Mon & Thurs: 9 am – 8 pm

Tues & Wed: 9 am - 7 pm

Fri & Sat: 9 am – 6 pm

South Chattanooga

Mon & Thurs: 9 am – 7 pm

Tues & Wed: 10 am - 7 pm

Fri & Sat: 9 am – 6 pm

“We are thrilled to be expanding our hours,” said Executive Director Corinne Hill. “Throughout the pandemic, our number one priority has been to serve the public the safest way possible. We have had great success opening in stages, and I hope that this reopening stage will lead to us going completely back to normal, with our Avondale Branch included.”

The Chattanooga Public Library is open for all services, including the Downtown Studio, Makerspace and Passport Acceptance office. For programs and more information, visit chattlibrary.org.