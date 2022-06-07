Chattanooga Market’s Ice Cream Social Returns To Benefit Chattanooga's Girls, Inc.

The Chattanooga Market is pleased to announce the return of the popular Ice Cream Social this year, held on June 12th, 11am-4pm. The event has been on hold since 2019 due to COVID and all of the resulting effects.

2022 has a terrific line up of creameries and this year’s beneficiary and organizer is Girls Inc of Chattanooga.

Taylor Hixson, Chief Development Officer at Girls Inc. of Chattanooga says, “Girls Inc. is thrilled to be the recipient organization of the Ice Cream Social and we're beyond grateful to the local creameries who have donated their product and volunteered their time to support our mission. It's going to be a beautiful day to come out and support local girls by eating ice cream! What a fun way to give back!”

The Ice Cream Social has long been a fan favorite for Market patrons. It’s a chance to cool off with the best ice cream in our city, and all for a good cause. Folks can purchase a $5 ticket at the Market and get samples from each creamery. Each ticket also earns a chance to vote for the favorite—a bragging right that each creamery would like to hold. And because the creameries have all graciously donated their product and their staff for the event, the entire tickets sales will go directly to Girls Inc.

2022 Participating Creameries:

Clumpies

Ben & Jerry’s

Ice Cream Show

Mayfield

Tasty Scoops

More about Girls Inc. of Chattanooga:

In partnership with schools and at Girls Inc. centers, the focus is on the development of the whole girl. She learns to value herself, take risks, and discover and develop her inherent strengths. The combination of long-lasting mentoring relationships, a pro-girl environment, and research-based programming equips girls to navigate gender, economic, and social barriers, and grow up healthy, educated, and independent. Informed by girls and their families, Girls Inc. also advocates for legislation and policies to increase opportunities and rights for all girls.

Since 1961, Girls Inc. of Chattanooga has served more than 28,000 girls from across Chattanooga with programs available to all girls in school, after school and outside of school in seasonal camps. Together with donors, the collective commitment of Girls Inc. supporters has prepared hundreds of Chattanooga girls to grow into inspirational leaders in their own right here at home and across the country.

Their mission is to inspire and equip all girls to be strong, smart and bold leaders within their families, their community and society.​ The vision of Girls Inc. of Chattanooga is to lead the way in empowering girls in an equitable society - helping girls pursue their individual dreams and opportunities to reach their full potential for impacting the world around them.