Chattanooga Market Celebrates The Red, White & Blueberries This Sunday

With several weekend activities to choose from this weekend, the Chattanooga Market will be a festive Sunday Funday spot for everyone. Produce is in peak season with a focus this Sunday on everything BLUEBERRY.

Participating vendors enjoy themed events and help bring creativity to every celebration. This Sunday, patrons of the Market can look forward to fresh picked blueberries, blueberry pie, blueberries in salsas, breads, cookies—the sky’s the limit.

Other in-season produce include tomatoes, okra, corn, peaches, radishes, onions, kale and more. Food trucks continue to spill out onto Reggie White Boulevard and the First Horizon Pavilion patios, giving visitors plenty of terrific food options.

There are always two (free) live performances, each Sunday, at Chattanooga Market. Live on the Lodge Cast Iron Sizzle Stage July 3rd: Shawnessey Cargile, 12:30pm and Lone Mountain Band, 2:00pm

The Blueberry Pie Eating Contests returns to the holiday weekend: Sunday, 12pm and 2pm (vendors compete at 3pm too). Folks of all ages can sign up to participate at the front desk on Sunday, July 3rd.

Get more in about upcoming Chattanooga Market events at chattanoogamarket.com