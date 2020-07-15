Chattanooga Motorcar Festival Postponed to Oct. 15-17, 2021

The 2020 Chattanooga Motorcar Festival, originally scheduled for Oct. 16-18, has been postponed until Oct. 15-17, 2021, it was announced today.

"The Chattanooga Motorcar Festival began with the goal of being one of the greatest car events in America, where car lovers and their families could gather and admire the beauty of classic and historic cars," said event founder Byron DeFoor. "The DeFoor Brothers have fought to continue to build momentum through the coronavirus.

"We’ve decided the odds are stacked too deeply against us. The elements that make our event special can’t be held safely at the level that we owe our attendees and participants.

"As a result, we have decided to make the difficult but responsible decision to postpone this year's Chattanooga Motorcar Festival until Oct. 15-17, 2021.

"The world is a different place today, and hopefully for only the next few months. We all are looking forward to brighter days where we can move full speed. Please join us next year, That’s the time for the Chattanooga Motorcar Festival to #GETINANDGO.

"We thank all our fans, car collectors, judges, racers and local business owners for their continuing support of the Chattanooga Motorcar Festival, which benefits neuroscience research. We will do everything in our power to ensure a successful, safe and fun event in 2021."

For additional information on the Festival, go to www.chattanoogamotorcar.com.