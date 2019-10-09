Chattanooga MotorCar Festival Revs Up

It’s a classic car lovers’ dream weekend

What separates the inaugural Chattanooga MotorCar Festival from other car shows is the diversity of its program. It’s the only car event to offer a Concours, a Rallye, and Time Trials on a closed circuit, plus myriad family activities. And it all takes place on the Tennessee Riverfront and West Village in the heart of the city this Friday through Sunday.

The festival borrows from the style of its European counterparts by incorporating unique classic car events tailored to the vintage/historic car collector and racer, combined with the welcoming hospitality that is the trademark of the American South. Each day will provide spectators different ways to enjoy the experience.

The Chattanooga MotorCar Festival is a concept originated by Byron DeFoor, regarded as a visionary in local real estate development and the healthcare industry, a philanthropist, “car guy” and race-car driver, along with IMSA racing champion Jim Pace. The Festival will benefit Chattanooga’s Erlanger Neuroscience Institute, the region’s only certified academic neuroscience center. It focuses on a collaborative, multidisciplinary approach that enhances quality of care for patients and families.

“As developers of the Westin Hotel in Chattanooga and, of course, die-hard fans of all things automotive, my brother Ken DeFoor and I were thinking ahead to the future and added green grass pads on the north plaza of the hotel, perfect for showing cars,” DeFoor said. “Holding this event in the heart of the city, with the full support of Chattanooga’s mayor Andy Berke and the Chattanooga Visitors Bureau, provides an inviting venue for families and car fans to enjoy the city and see a great car show.”

Hundreds of exotic, significant, one-of-a-kind cars, some from as far back as the early 1900s, will compete in the Time Trials and/or be shown in the Concours on the grounds of the Westin Chattanooga Hotel.

Expect to see a 1928 Isotta Fraschini 8A Super Sprinto, a 1966 McLaren M1B Can-Am race car, an ultra-rare 1952 Porsche 356A 1500 Super America Roadster, Wayne Carini’s Moal Speedway Special, and many more.

The Time Trials on the 1.5-mile circuit will provide drama and excitement, as drivers compete against the clock at high speeds along the Riverfront.

Auto racing and automotive celebrities will be on hand for autographs, photo ops, and one-on-one chats. Famous racing drivers such as NASCAR’s Bill Elliott, sports-car champions Brian Redman, David Hobbs and Alain de Cadenet, as well as global automotive personalities Wayne Carini and Donald Osborne, will take part in the festivities.

Also on the celeb roster are Linda Vaughn, famous for her role as Miss Hurst Shifter, and Rallycross star Tanner Foust, who’ll perform drifts on the Time Trials circuit in a high-powered VW Passat. The Antique Boat Show at the pier will display antique and classic boats, and hold a parade on the river.

There will be free access to the street party Friday night with live music by the Malemen Show Band, along with food trucks, laser shows and the public unveiling of the Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport.

The Kids’ Zone will have face painting, balloon artists, inflatables, Herbie the Love Bug, special appearances by Professor Gig-A-Watt and Looie the Lookout, Disney movies shown, plus activities from the Creative Discovery Museum. The shops in West Village will be open during the Festival, including Antibes Boutique, an upscale shop for men and women; Alimentari Cucina e Bar, offering a spin on standard Italian fare; and Old Gilman Grill, ideal for gourmet patio dining.

“We are excited to help bring a unique celebration of cars and fun family activities to the Scenic City,” DeFoor said. “It truly is a happening that should not be missed.”

For ticket information, go to chattanoogamotorcar.com/tickets