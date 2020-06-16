Chattanooga Motorcar Festival to remain on schedule for October 16-18

The 2020 Chattanooga Motorcar Festival will remain on schedule for Oct. 16-18, 2020, in downtown Chattanooga, event founder Byron DeFoor announced today.

“We are continuing our plans and preparations to hold our second Chattanooga Motorcar Festival this October with the expectation that all businesses will be operating by then and sporting events will be back on schedule, so that we can all enjoy the many activities that bring us together," said DeFoor.

“We look forward to welcoming everyone back to Chattanooga. It will be a busy month, as many sporting events have been rescheduled for October. We thank all our fans, car collectors, racers and local business owners for continuing to support the Chattanooga Motorcar Festival, which benefits neuroscience research. We will do everything in our power to ensure a successful, safe and fun event for everyone."

Added DeFoor, “Here’s something you should know: Chattanooga’s motto, years ago, was ‘Chattanooga Can Do.' After EPB Telecom, a local firm, developed the fastest Internet in the Western Hemisphere, Chattanooga came to be known as 'GIG City.' That led us to the motto of the Chattanooga Motorcar Festival: ‘Get In and Go.’

“We Can Do, so let’s Get In and Go!”

Presented by DeFoor Brothers and hosted by Fifty Plus Racing Foundation, Inc., the 2020 Chattanooga Motorcar Festival includes a full three days of activities in West Village, the Tennessee Riverfront and the Westin Hotel Chattanooga.

The High Jinks Rallye will take place on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 16 and 17, while the Time Trials will be conducted on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 16, 17 and 18. The Time Trials will be completed by noon on Sunday, and events will be hosted by Alain deCadenet with noted personalities Brian Redman, Wayne Carini, Bill Rothermel, Keith Martin, Donald Osborne and Linda Vaughn. Other celebrities expected to participate in panel discussions include Bobby Rahal, Lyn St. James, David Hobbs and Ray Evernham.

The Concours d'Elegance will be the weekend's featured event, held in West Village on Sunday, Oct. 18.

Additional Friday and other weekend events, such as a car auction on Saturday, automobilia vendors and cooking classes for children, will be announced at a later date.

For additional information on the Festival, go to www.chattanoogamotorcar.com.

Proceeds from the Chattanooga Motorcar Festival support neuroscience research through Fifty Plus Racing Foundation, Inc. Fifty Plus Racing Foundation, Inc. has been raising funds since 2011 through a racing team called Highway to Help.

This team was started by Byron DeFoor and Brian Johnson of AC/DC. They formed this team to participate in the Rolex 24 At Daytona and to raise money for Alzheimer’s research. Johnson shared the passion for a cure for this disease because Malcolm Young of AC/DC, who started the band, was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

Malcolm passed away in 2017. With DeFoor also in the nursing home industry, the toll this disease takes on families across the nation was clearly evident, so the two continued to raise money together through Fifty Plus Racing Foundation, Inc.

Approaching 10 years in Alzheimer’s and neuroscience support, Fifty Plus Racing Foundation, Inc. partners with Chattanooga Motorcar Festival to bring that support to a local level and back research that will help find a cure.