Chattanooga Native Juanita Ingram Honored With NAACP Image Award

Chattanooga native, lawyer, producer, and philanthropist Juanita Ingram was honored on Nov 11th by the Chattanooga Hamilton County NAACP at the 33rd Annual Ruby Hurley Image Awards’ Ambassador Award Recipient presented by the National President and CEO of the NAACP, Attorney Derrick Johnson.

Juanita stated, “It is an honor to receive an NAACP Image Award and to be recognized for taking up the torch as an ambassador for change and equality. I pray that my work has a positive impact on how we are able to successfully and safely navigate globally in a variety of roles and spaces.”

To view Juanita’s acceptance speech, visit: https://www.iamjuanitaingram.com/post/naacp-award-acceptance-juanita-ingram

From Carmel, Indiana to London, England to Taipei, Taiwan, and now Singapore, the Ingram family has had quite an adventurous past few years.

Juanita Ingram, the matriarch of the family, knew she wanted to create and share this crazy thing called life with all of America. Her brainchild was born, THE EXPATS: INTERNATIONAL INGRAMS, which follows the international adventures and struggles of a black American family living, working, and learning abroad.

After a recent re-vamp featuring new footage and having won multiple International awards (including Christian Film Festival and Webby awards), all 20 episodes are again available for streaming on Amazon Prime. The show covers everything from navigating new cultures, schooling, health scares, Black Lives Matter abroad, and even COVID-19 lockdown in Asia. Season 2 of the show is currently in production.

The intention of THE EXPATS is to shed light on the dynamic, luxurious, and unpredictable life of EXPAT families; as well as educate and introduce new places and experiences to families. The Ingrams will be an inside source of what it's like to live abroad and discover and adapt to new cultures.

Juanita, who is an American licensed attorney, author, actress, and Founder & President of Purpose Productions, Inc. (a 501(c)3 women-owned production company), came up with the show’s concept when she realized that her story could help not only other black families abroad, but also trailing spouses.

“As a trailing spouse, reinvention and flexibility are a must,” said Ingram. “Trailing spouse syndrome/depression is real and navigating through it is a journey! Additionally, being black and abroad has its ups and downs but in the end, it is worth it.”