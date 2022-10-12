Chattanooga Neighborhood Enterprise Hosting Credit Smart For LIFE Event

Chattanooga families are invited to learn budgeting, credit and home buying tips during the Chattanooga Neighborhood Enterprise's (CNE) Credit Smart for LIFE event on Thursday, October 20.

In celebration of National Get Smart About Credit Day, the nonprofit organization will lead guests through its financially-focused version of The Game of LIFE where they will be taught wise financial habits to help them achieve their dream of one day owning a home.

“This Credit Smart event brings together professionals from the fields of lending, credit counseling, financial management, insurance and real estate to help attendees learn how to create their own path to financial success. Our Game of Life is designed for skill building; showing attendees tips and tricks for how they can budget, save, build credit and invest in their futures, all while having a bit of fun,” Chelsea Smith, Communications Director for CNE, said.

The family-friendly event, which is a presentation of CNE’s Money School program, is free to attend and will take place at CNE’s office located at 1500 Chestnut Street Suite 102 from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm. Sponsors include the Tennessee Housing Development Agency and the National Association of Real Estate Brokers.

“Navigating the road to financial success can be challenging and confusing. Come let us help you find your way,” Jacki Madding, Homeownership and Credit Coach for CNE, said.

To register to attend Credit Smart for LIFE, visit www.moneyschoolcha.org.

More information about CNE and the variety of programs it offers can be found on the nonprofit’s website.