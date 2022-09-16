Chattanooga Pride Week To Return With A Week Of Events, Entertainment, And A Parade

Chattanooga Pride Week was last held in 2019, but after a pandemic-related absence, it is back this year, taking place the week of September 23rd through October 2nd.

Chattanooga Pride Week is a series of events during the week leading up to the Pride Festival. On the final day of Pride Week, they will have the Chattanooga Pride Parade and Festival at Ross' Landing with a vendor market, kid's zone, live entertainment, food and drinks.

"Since 2008, we have grown attendance from 250 people to well over 3500. Every year attendance and interest increases," says Chattanooga Pride President Noah Corbin. "Chattanooga Pride 2019 was our biggest year yet! We can’t wait to surpass that this year!"

As Chattanooga's longest standing LGBTQ+ Pride organization, Chattanooga Pride is committed to providing the city and the surrounding region the annual Pride event as well as year-round resources, education, community events, and support to the LGBTQ+ community.

SEPTEMBER 23rd

Kick Off Party

where: Unknown Caller

when: TBD

Youth Kick Off Party

where: Red Bank Bounce

when: 6pm-9pm

SEPTEMBER 24th

Youth Day

where: Wanderlinger Brewing Company

when: 2pm-5pm

Tequila and Queens

where: Agave and Rye

when: 7pm-9pm

SEPTEMBER 25th

Brunch with the Dolls

where: The Big Chill & Grill

when: 12:30pm

Pride of Chattanooga Pageant

where: The Granfallon

when: 6pm

SEPTEMBER 26th

Drag Bingo-all ages

where: The Big Chill & Grill

when: 7pm

SEPTEMBER 27th

Open Mic Night-21+

where: Barley

when: 7pm-9pm

SEPTEMBER 28th

Yoga with Jimmy-all ages

where: The Hunter Museum Terrace

when: 6pm-7pm

SEPTEMBER 29th

Block Party-all ages

where: Moxy Downtown

when: 7pm-10pm

SEPTEMBER 30th

PRIDE Ball

where: The Chattanooga Event center

when: 7pm-11pm

OCTOBER 1st

Beyond the Ribbon: Le Brunch en Blanc hosted by Cempa Community Care

where: Parkside Hall

when: 11:30am-2pm

Parade Sign Crafting Party hosted by Soft Animal

Where: Barking Legs Theatre

When: 11am-3pm

Dare To Drag hosted by The Kidney Foundation of the Greater Chattanooga Area

where: The Signal

when: 8:30pm

OCTOBER 2nd