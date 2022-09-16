Chattanooga Pride Week To Return With A Week Of Events, Entertainment, And A Parade

Chattanooga Pride Week was last held in 2019, but after a pandemic-related absence, it is back this year, taking place the week of September 23rd through October 2nd.
Chattanooga Pride Week is a series of events during the week leading up to the Pride Festival. On the final day of Pride Week, they will have the Chattanooga Pride Parade and Festival at Ross' Landing with a vendor market, kid's zone, live entertainment, food and drinks.
"Since 2008, we have grown attendance from 250 people to well over 3500. Every year attendance and interest increases," says Chattanooga Pride President Noah Corbin. "Chattanooga Pride 2019 was our biggest year yet! We can’t wait to surpass that this year!"
As Chattanooga's longest standing LGBTQ+ Pride organization, Chattanooga Pride is committed to providing the city and the surrounding region the annual Pride event as well as year-round resources, education, community events, and support to the LGBTQ+ community.
SEPTEMBER 23rd
- Kick Off Party
- where: Unknown Caller
- when: TBD
- Youth Kick Off Party
- where: Red Bank Bounce
- when: 6pm-9pm
SEPTEMBER 24th
- Youth Day
- where: Wanderlinger Brewing Company
- when: 2pm-5pm
- Tequila and Queens
- where: Agave and Rye
- when: 7pm-9pm
SEPTEMBER 25th
- Brunch with the Dolls
- where: The Big Chill & Grill
- when: 12:30pm
- Pride of Chattanooga Pageant
- where: The Granfallon
- when: 6pm
SEPTEMBER 26th
- Drag Bingo-all ages
- where: The Big Chill & Grill
- when: 7pm
SEPTEMBER 27th
- Open Mic Night-21+
- where: Barley
- when: 7pm-9pm
SEPTEMBER 28th
- Yoga with Jimmy-all ages
- where: The Hunter Museum Terrace
- when: 6pm-7pm
SEPTEMBER 29th
- Block Party-all ages
- where: Moxy Downtown
- when: 7pm-10pm
SEPTEMBER 30th
- PRIDE Ball
- where: The Chattanooga Event center
- when: 7pm-11pm
OCTOBER 1st
- Beyond the Ribbon: Le Brunch en Blanc hosted by Cempa Community Care
- where: Parkside Hall
- when: 11:30am-2pm
- Parade Sign Crafting Party hosted by Soft Animal
- Where: Barking Legs Theatre
- When: 11am-3pm
- Dare To Drag hosted by The Kidney Foundation of the Greater Chattanooga Area
- where: The Signal
- when: 8:30pm
OCTOBER 2nd
- Pride Festival-all ages
- where: Ross’s Landing
- when: Parade: 11:30am-12:30pm
- when: Festival: 12:30pm-7pm
- Pride After Party-all ages
- where: Mellow Mushroom
- when: 7pm-9pm