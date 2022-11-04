Chattanooga Red Wolves SC Advance To USL League One Final For First Time In Club History

The Chattanooga Red Wolves SC are traveling to Statesboro, Georgia, this weekend to take on South Georgia Tormenta FC in the USL League One Final for the first time in club history.

Fans back home in Chattanooga are invited to CHI Memorial Stadium on Sunday for an exciting watch party as the game is broadcast live on the jumbotron.

Just over two weeks ago, the Red Wolves routed Tormenta 2-0, clinching their spot in the USL League One Playoffs for the second year in a row. Heading into the final, the Red Wolves are coming off two major wins.

Coach Jimmy Weekley and the team were victorious against Union Omaha in the quarterfinal on Oct. 22 and are coming off Saturday’s 1-0 semifinal win over the Richmond Kickers that has launched them to their first final.

“We have tremendous momentum right now, and the players have worked so hard to get to this point. We cannot imagine a better way to mark this historic milestone than by celebrating with our incredible fans and their families, who have backed this team all season,” said Caroline McWhorter, CHI Memorial Stadium president. “Sunday’s watch party is a special time to gather on the field and cheer our team onto victory!”

The USL League One Final Watch Party at CHI Memorial Stadium is this Sunday, Nov. 6 at 7:30 p.m. Fans will be able to walk out and set up on the field to watch the game live on the jumbotron. The evening will include beer specials and food trucks, with various items for purchase.

Gates open at 7:30 p.m., and admission is free, including parking. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.

Fans heading to the matchup in Statesboro can get more information and purchase tickets online at www.chattanoogaredwolves-sc.com.