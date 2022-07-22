Chattanooga Roller Derby Back For Second Home Game Of 2022

Chattanooga Roller Derby is hitting the track again this summer with their second home game of the season. This home bout will be Saturday, July 30th at the Chattanooga Convention Center.

The doors open at 2pm and CRD’s juniors team, the Ruby Regulators, will battle the Steel City Slayers at 3pm. The Chattanooga B-team, the B-Railers, will play at 5pm with a bout against Rocket City.

And the Chattanooga All-Stars will have a unique opponent this game: an all-star mash-up team of some of the region’s best roller derby players, including a few from Team USA Roller Derby. The final game will take place at 7pm, and the event ends around 9pm.

This triple header is brought to you by Moonlight Roller and will benefit Blazing Hope Ranch.

Tickets are $12 for adults, $8 for veterans, $6 for kids 6-12, and free for kids 5 and under. You can purchase tickets online at https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/5395068 as well as at the door.

You can also purchase tickets from any of our local sponsors, including Main Line Inc, Infinity Flux, Swann Chiropractic, or Main Line Ink.

This is a family-friendly event where concessions (and even adult beverages) are available for purchase.

For more information regarding what Chattanooga Roller Derby is rolling into next, visit chattanoogarollerderby.com.