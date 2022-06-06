Chattanooga Roller Derby Is Back After Three Years With Season Opener This Saturday

Chattanooga Roller Derby is back for the 2022 season! After an almost three-year hiatus due to the pandemic, CRD is finally hitting the track again with three home games for 2022.

The first home bout will be Saturday, June 11th at the Chattanooga Convention Center. The doors open at 2pm and CRD’s juniors team, the Ruby Regulators, will battle Fort Walton Beach Junior Bombers at 3pm.

The Chattanooga B-team, the B-Railers, will play at 5pm with a bout against the Vette City Hot Broads. And the Chattanooga All-Stars will go against Panhandle United Roller Derby at 7pm. The event ends around 9pm.

This triple header is brought to you by Lucidity Float and Wellness Center and will benefit the Humane Educational Society.

Tickets are $12 for adults, $8 for veterans, $6 for kids 6-12, and free for kids 5 and under. You can purchase tickets online at https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/5395068 as well as at the door.

You can also purchase tickets from any of their local sponsors, including Main Line Inc, Infinity Flux, Swann Chiropractic, or Main Line Ink. This is a family-friendly event where concessions (and even adult beverages) are available for purchase.

For more information regarding what Chattanooga Roller Derby is rolling into next, visit their Facebook page or chattanoogarollerderby.com.