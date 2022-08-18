Chattanooga Roller Derby's Last Home Bout Of 2022 Season Coming August 27th

Chattanooga Roller Derby is hitting the track for the final home game of the 2022 season. This home bout will be Saturday, August 27th at the Chattanooga Convention Center.

The doors open at 2pm and CRD’s juniors’ team, the Ruby Regulators, will battle Atlanta Junior Roller Derby at 3pm. The Chattanooga B-team, the B-Railers, will play at 5pm with a bout against Major Mash-up.

And the Chattanooga All-Stars will have a unique opponent for the final home game: a REMATCH EDITION of an all-star mash-up team of some of the region’s best roller derby players, including a few from Team USA Roller Derby. The final game will take place at 7pm, and the event ends around 9pm.

This triple header is brought to you by Main Line Ink and will benefit Austin Hatcher Foundation for Pediatric Cancer.

Tickets are $12 for adults, $8 for veterans, $6 for kids 6-12, and free for kids 5 and under. You can purchase tickets online at www.brownpapertickets.com/event/5531350 as well as at the door.

You can also purchase tickets from any of our local sponsors, including Main Line Inc, Infinity Flux, Swann Chiropractic, or Main Line Ink. This is a family-friendly event where concessions (and even adult beverages) are available for purchase.

For more information regarding what Chattanooga Roller Derby is rolling into next, visit chattanoogarollerderby.com.