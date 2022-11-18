Chattanooga's 2022 Trail Of Lights Shines Brighter With New Holiday Offerings

Break out the garland and jingle bells because the holiday season is here! Embrace the holiday season with your friends and family while exploring Chattanooga’s 2022 Holiday Trail of Lights, showcasing all the city’s fluorescent wonder and joyful experiences.

The Holiday Trail of Lights features festive experiences with millions of twinkling lights throughout some of Chattanooga’s top attractions.

Wander through Rock City’s brand-new Enchanted Garden of Lights realm, named the Heart of the Mountain; zip around the rink at Ice on the Landing; visit with live reindeer on the Riverfront; drive through holiday-themed light displays; and more.

From Santa sightings and a winter wonderland to a Forest of Wishes and holiday cruises down the Tennessee River, Chattanooga offers an array of holiday entertainment for all.

‘Tis the season to feel merry and bright with some of the most spirited Holiday Trail of Lights experiences:

