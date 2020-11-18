Chattanooga's Holiday Trail Of Lights Includes Safe, Outdoor Options

Chattanooga drapes it boats, bridges, cliffs and more in millions of twinkling lights to dazzle visitors in the annual Holiday Trail of Lights. This year, Chattanooga’s attractions are getting creative to increase safety and provide outdoor viewing of light displays.

Some outdoor experiences include EPB’s Holiday Windows, a tradition dating back to the World War II era; the Lighted Boat Parade on the Tennessee River, which passes under the twinkling snowflakes on the Walnut Street Pedestrian Bridge; ice skating at Ice on the Landing at the Chattanooga Choo Choo; and the wonder of winding through Rock City’s Enchanted Garden of Lights.

Chattanooga’s Holiday Trail of Lights includes these 14 major points of interest:

Rock City’s Enchanted Garden of Lights

Discover Wonder & Adventure at Ruby Falls

Tennessee Aquarium’s Holidays Under the Peaks & Polar Express 3D in IMAX

Ice on the Landing at the Chattanooga Choo Choo

Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum’s North Pole Limited & Holiday Train Excursions

Lighted Boat Parade on the Tennessee River

Twinkling Snowflakes on the Walnut Street Pedestrian Bridge

EPB’s Holiday Windows

Chattanooga Riverboat Company’s Southern Belle & Holiday Season of Cheer

Holiday Lights at the Chattanooga Zoo

Wonder Wall at High Point Climbing & Fitness

Holiday Magic at the Chattanooga Choo Choo

Christmas Experience in the Bluff View Arts District

Explore Lights & Science at the Creative Discovery Museum

Along the Holiday Trail of Lights, guests will find festive activities (including virtual options like SCUBA Claus at the Tennessee Aquarium), delicious holiday meals (dine-in or to-go), Santa sightings and shopping. On the NorthShore, 28 businesses are joining together to offer the Holiday Window Treasure Hunt for safe, family fun outside.

In addition to walkable districts like the NorthShore, Chattanooga’s many public spaces and parks create opportunities for social distancing. Its mild climate and outdoors are perfect for winter strolling and hiking, climbing, biking, running and endless adventuring.

Chattanooga is less than a two-hour drive from Atlanta, Nashville, Knoxville, Birmingham and Huntsville. After arriving, the city’s urban core is easily walkable, providing additional opportunities to see holiday lights sprinkled throughout the Scenic City.

