Chattanooga State Announces 2nd Annual Juneteenth Activities

The Bond Arts and Culture Series, in collaboration with the Recruiting Department, has announced its Juneteenth celebration activities for Saturday, June 18, from 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. on the main campus of Chattanooga State Community College at 4501 Amnicola Highway.

The Bond Juneteenth event will host a variety of activities that includes Soul Aerobic Line Dancing, Black Culture Trivia, African Drumming by Kofi Mawuko, and an Ancestry Walk that pays homage to those before us. Participants will be able to create poster boards and are encouraged to wear t-shirts that honor their loved ones.

The Juneteenth Edition sponsored by the Recruiting Department features Applications and Appetizers for individuals who apply or enroll for classes this fall. This event will feature free appetizers from local food truck vendors. Recruiting and enrollment staff will be on hand to assist with application and enrollment processes and the event will provide an opportunity for attendees to meet some of Chattanooga State’s faculty and staff.

Juneteenth, which is short for “June Nineteenth,” is the day in 1865 when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas to ensure that all enslaved people be freed. It is considered the longest running African American holiday.

Chattanooga State’s Juneteenth event is a continuing part of the Bond Arts and Culture Series originally secured through a grant from the Lyndhurst Foundation in the fall of 2020 to honor the late Dr. Claude C. Bond, a longtime educator and activist known in the community for his work toward improving race relations.

For more information, contact Stracee Jones at (423) 697-2409 or email stracee.jones@chattanoogastate.edu.