Chattanooga State Announces 7th Annual Latin Festival

Chattanooga State Community College will host its highly anticipated 7th Annual Latin Festival on Saturday, October 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Latin Festival serves to honor and recognize the American Latino community during Hispanic Heritage Month. The free open house-styled event will focus on welcoming the growing Hispanic population at Chattanooga State.

“Latin Festival is a recognition of the cultural tapestry at Chattanooga State,” stated Dr. Quincy Jenkins, vice president, Organizational Culture & Engagement. “The diversity within the Latino community is represented on our campus, and we are committed to creating an atmosphere of belonging for all.”

Currently planned activities include cultural performances, craft artisans, bilingual community resources, mobile health screenings, campus tours, and children’s activities.

More than six hundred Latino students are currently enrolled at Chattanooga State. “We look forward to showcasing the richness of local Latino culture to our ever-growing community and empowering every family with the resources they need to succeed in their education,” stated Silang Sam, event coordinator.

New performers, food vendors, and activities will be added as plans for the event evolve. For more information contact Silang Sam, Organizational Culture and Engagement at (423) 697-3220 or silang.sam@chattanoogastate.edu.

The free event will be held on the main campus, 4501 Amnicola Highway in Chattanooga.