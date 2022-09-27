Chattanooga State Gearing Up For This Saturday's Latin Festival

Chattanooga State’s upcoming Latin Festival on October 1 has already generated a lot of excitement within the community.

The free event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on ChattState’s main campus on Amnicola Highway.

Chattanooga State’s Latin Festival serves to honor and recognize the American Latino community during Hispanic Heritage Month. Performances include Xochipilli Dalton, Guatemalan and Cuban dancers, Latin Zumba, Brazilian Capoeira, and a Taekwondo demonstration with Master Silva and Yong-In Chattanooga.

Children attending the event can enjoy a bounce house, soccer darts, book readings in both English and Spanish, and additional activities.

Free haircuts will be available courtesy of currently enrolled students in the Barbering and Aesthetics programs through the Tennessee College of Applied Technology.

CHI Memorial will offer free blood pressure and blood sugar checks.

Attendees will enjoy free delicious Latin food from the following vendors: Los Tainos (Puerto Rican/Dominican), Foodlamo (Northern region of South America), Miss G’s (Mexican), Hands2Hearts Catering (Guatemalan desserts), and LaPlazita (Mexican desserts and fruit).

More than six hundred Latino students are currently enrolled at Chattanooga State. “We look forward to showcasing the richness of local Latino culture to our ever-growing community and empowering every family with the resources they need to succeed in their education,” stated Silang Sam, event coordinator.

Additional performers, food vendors, and activities are still being confirmed. For more information contact Silang Sam, Organizational Culture and Engagement at (423) 697-3220 or silang.sam@chattanoogastate.edu.