Chattanooga To Host The 2022 USA Cycling Para-Cycling Road National Championships

U.S. Paralympics Cycling announced Chattanooga as the host community for the 2022 USA Cycling Para-cycling Road National Championships to take place on July 9-10, 2022. This is the first time Chattanooga has hosted this event.

“We are honored to serve as host for the prestigious USA Cycling Para-Cycling Road National Championships and welcome athletes from across the nation to Chattanooga,” said Barry White, Chattanooga Tourism Co. CEO and President. “The talent and determination of these athletes is unmatched, and we are excited to provide the venue where new national champions will be determined.”

Over the two full days of racing, the road national championships will have an anticipated economic impact of $212K in our community, attracting hundreds of fans and welcoming 60-90 athletes, 30% of which are United States Veterans. Time trial and handcycle relay competitions will be held on Saturday, July 9, while the road race competition will be on Sunday, July 10. All race routes will take athletes through Chattanooga’s Enterprise South Nature Park.

Chattanooga Sports, a division of Chattanooga Tourism Co., will partner with U.S. Paralympics Cycling and local community partners to provide an exceptional race experience featuring the top American athletes in each classification on the world stage. The road national championships will serve as a selection event for the U.S. teams that will compete at the 2022 UCI Para-cycling Road World Championship in Quebec, Canada, this August. Shortly after the conclusion of the road national championships, athletes will be named to world championship teams.

More details on the 2022 USA Cycling Para-cycling Road National Championships can be found here. Follow U.S. Paralympics Cycling on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for updates and coverage of national championships.