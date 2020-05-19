Chattanoogans Online: Kim Shumpert

Power Up with Kim Shumpert and the CWLI

It’s about a month now that I’ve been writing a weekly profile featuring awesome Chattanoogans you can meet online from the comfort of your own pillow fort. From chefs to impresarios, we have some brilliant people folks in this town, all going the extra mile to share their art, advice, and friendship.

Turns out I’m not the only one who’s inspired by the power and wisdom of our fellow River City citizens. Kim Shumpert, MPA, Executive Director of Chattanooga Women’s Leadership Institute (CWLI), posts regular installments of Forward Together, an online program where she interviews local women who provide guidance, information, and mutual support as we move “forward together” through COVID-19 and social distancing.

After starting out in the public sector, Kim worked in nonprofits for years, including a stent as director of development at Bethel Bible Village. When the role at Chattanooga Women’s Leadership Institute came open, she was thrilled.

“The nonprofit sector is about teaching people how to improve their lives and the lives of those around them,” she says. “At CWLI, our direct mission is to increase the leadership capacities of women. Our vision is to build female leaders who are ‘stateswomen’ to improve not only their own leadership but to push that [empowerment] back into their communities. We are shaping the narrative for ourselves instead of having the narrative shaped for us.”

In other words, Kim doesn’t only want to benefit individuals; her organization’s goal is to give women the tools to lift up their own communities, and especially other women. Kim’s mission is to help others, and her enthusiasm for the women around her comes through vibrantly in her Forward Together videos. When I ask her what she’s learned about herself during the pandemic, she opens her answer to include the women she interacts with every day.

“The thing I’ve seen the most … is our ability to adapt, to take a situation and mold it into something better,” she says. “This crisis has presented just that opportunity for women to shine. The Forward Together video series is about spotlighting what these dynamic women are capable of.”

Women often don’t give themselves credit as individuals, she says, “so it’s up to me to do that. I don’t understand what’s behind [that self-effacing tendency]. It’s one thing I’m really passionate about changing. Women have a hard time advocating for themselves, so I’m pushing forward the great things we do. It feels awesome to build a platform where we normalize [women’s accomplishments].”

Kim has been especially impressed by the witness of resiliency she’s seen. Time after time, she hears how, for women, failure is not option. Such determination leads to a dogged, plow-through mindset that’s keeping businesses, families, and individuals afloat.

This isn’t a stoic mentality, though. These determined women keep themselves and each other strong by maintaining regular networks of communication, sharing fears and laughter alike.

“I’m in touch with a group of women on a daily basis,” Kim says. “We reach out to each other for strength. We’re not afraid of the vulnerability this moment demands. That vulnerability is a power for leadership.”

Vulnerability as a superpower—it’s an interesting concept, one Kim says she’s experiencing now like never before. As an achiever, she loves to be productive and receive positive feedback on her work—who doesn’t? And with the pandemic, “the feedback loop that gives you confirmation was stripped away.”

Yet, as people turned to her for answers she didn’t have yet, she found it was rewarding to say, “I don’t know that.” An assertion of unknowing led to trust and new opportunities.