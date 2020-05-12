Chattanoogans Online: Marcus Ellsworth

Marcus Ellsworth: Chattanooga’s Ringmaster Goes Online

How do you take an intimate theater setting, move it behind a computer screen, and disperse it to thousands of viewers across town, even across the nation? How do you take the spontaneity of an open mic composed of everything from burlesque to hip hop and turn it into a pre-recorded show?

It’s not easy, but that’s what Marcus Ellsworth, Artistic Managing Director with Barking Legs Theater and Host and Ringmaster of the Legs’ monthly open-mic variety show, The Floor Is Yours, has been doing.

In case you’ve been living in a cave for the last decade, The Floor Is Yours is, as the Ringmaster reports, “an open mic variety show where almost anything can happen.”

Most open mics, Marcus notes, have a central focus or art form, such as music or slam poetry. But at The Floor Is Yours, you can see ballerinas and drag kings, hear country-western music and a ukulele solo, all in one evening. Content may be socially conscious or irreverent, subtle or in-your-face. As long as there are no dogs or open flames, you’re good to go. On any given night, you’ll laugh and cry, sometimes at the same time.

The epidemic changed that. By the end of March, intimate venues such as Barking Legs were a no-go. Marcus had to pivot on a dime.

“The first normal show would have been that Friday [April 3] and we decided to keep it going,” he says. “People were relying on this, our wonderful community regulars and a lot of new people who had just found out about us at the beginning of the year. We asked people to send videos and I created a clip show, with me hosting from the theater. This added some familiarity to it, the image of me standing on the stage, doing my entrance.”

Indeed, Marcus’ presence, though he doesn’t often perform, is part of both the balm and the zest of The Floor Is Yours. He can bridge over technical delays with spooky or magical tales, add a zing of humor, or sometimes bring healing after a particularly emotional moment by bursting into song (I can still hear his spontaneous, a capella rendition of “Hallelujah” five-odd years later).

The response to the new, online format went over the top. From 40 audience members at a typical live show, the open mic streaming on Facebook crossed the 100-viewer mark while it was live and now has been viewed almost 2,000 times. People from across the nation wised up and tuned in.

“I was like, ‘Oh, Jesus, this is serious!’” Marcus says. “In those viewers we found a couple of new folks who submitted [content], including some who used to submit but have moved away. Every show [since we went online] has had at least one former Chattanoogan’s submission, someone in another part of the country who we miss. It’s like they’re coming home.”

For a while, the demand for community was so great that The Floor Is Yours went live weekly. Something about this epidemic — even amidst pain and uncertainty — is inspiring people to create and especially to share art like never before. Marcus, who is both an artist himself and a promoter and community-builder for other artists — a true ringmaster — has been particularly moved by the experience.

“We have a wonderful community of artists here who are still creating wonderful things,” he says. He adds that Barking Legs is also delving into archival footage and posting it on The Floor Is Yours page.

There was a lot to learn as The Floor Is Yours went digital, and Marcus is still adjusting course as he goes. Licensing issues that aren’t a problem for one-time life shows emerge with using online music. The business of video production was new to Barking Legs, though they ramped up extremely quickly. Some weeks, Barking Legs’ other programming has taken priority to The Floor Is Yours.