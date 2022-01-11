CHI Memorial To Stream 29th Annual Peace, Love, And Unity Service

CHI Memorial will celebrate the 29th Annual Peace, Love, and Unity Service on the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday, Monday, January 17, 2022. The program will stream on CHI Memorial’s Facebook page at 4 p.m.

This year’s theme centers around healthy equity. Martin Luther King, Jr., said, “Of all the forms of inequality, injustice in health is the most shocking and most inhuman because it often results in physical death.”

Mary I. Lambert, DNP, RN, FAAN, director of community health for the City of Chattanooga, will be this year’s guest speaker. Charles Collins, II, a retired music educator from Hamilton County Schools and Chattanooga Girls Leadership Academy, will be the musical guest.

Dr. King brought hope and healing to America. At the Peace, Love, and Unity Service, we celebrate the timeless values he taught us through his example -- the values of courage, truth, justice, compassion, dignity, humility. and service that so radiantly defined Dr. King’s character and empowered his leadership. These same values are displayed within the values of CHI Memorial through compassion, inclusion, integrity, excellence, and collaboration.