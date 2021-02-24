Exploring Chattanooga's Links To The Underground Railroad Network To Freedom

Did you know Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park officially became part of the Underground Railroad Network to Freedom in 2020?

The National Park Service operates a National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom program to coordinate preservation and education efforts nationwide and integrate local historical places, museums, and interpretive programs associated with the Underground Railroad into a mosaic of community, regional, and national stories.

Several of the national military park’s units and outlying areas met the criteria, and after months of research and documenting the historic connections to the Underground Railroad, the park was accepted as part of the Network to Freedom.

On February 26, 1869, Congress passed the 15th Amendment to the US Constitution, granting African American males the right to vote. On Friday, February 26, 2021, at 2 pm, there will be a virtual ranger-led program premiering on the park’s Facebook Page and YouTube Channel that focuses on several of the park’s stories pertaining to the Underground Railroad Network to Freedom. We hope you will be able to participate in this virtual event.

For more information about programs at Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park, contact the Chickamauga Battlefield Visitor Center at 706-866-9241, the Lookout Mountain Battlefield Visitor Center at 423-821-7786, or visit the park website at www.nps.gov/chch.

Like this story? Click here to subscribe to more like this delivered weekly to your inbox!