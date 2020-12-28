Christmas Trees Can Be "Tree-Cycled" At County Recycling Centers

After the holidays, don't throw your Christmas trees in the trash. Bring your unwanted, live trees for free disposal any hour of the day at all five Hamilton County Household Recycling Centers through the month of January.

Simply clean your tree of all ornaments, lights, wire, string and other decor before bringing them to be "tree-cycled". Each center has a designated area located outside the gate for Christmas trees.

Additionally, Chattanooga city residents can place their live Christmas tree at their curbside and place a service request with 311. Service requests submitted through the CHATT311 app using either an Apple or Android device should use the “Brush Collection,” option.

Please use the “Description” section to inform DPW this is a live Christmas tree pickup service. City residents may also make their live Christmas tree pickup request by emailing 311@chattanooga.gov or by calling 311 at (423) 643-6311.

Residents should note this service is for live Christmas trees only. Should you place an artificial tree at the curbside, we require you to place a “Bulky Item,” service request with 311.

The Hamilton County Highway Department chips the trees into mulch for walking trails, landscaping, and landfill ground cover. Hamilton County residents are welcome to pick up mulch from the chip yard located at the 6125 Standifer Gap Road location at no charge. Just call (423) 855-6100 for complete information.

Household recyclables are accepted at the centers during normal center hours.

Hwy 58 Recycling Center

5414 Hwy. 58 (corner of Hwy. 58 & Hickory Valley Rd)

(423) 326-0992

Monday & Wednesday 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Saturday 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Middle Valley Recycling Center

1868 Crabtree Road

(423) 843-9317

Monday & Wednesday 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Saturday 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Red Bank Recycling Center

4857 Dayton Blvd. (Next to Fire hall #2)

(423) 876-2010

Tuesday & Thursday 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Saturday 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Standifer Gap Recycling Center

7625 Standifer Gap Road

(423) 855-6125

Monday thru Friday 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Saturday 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Sequoyah Recycling Center

9525 Lovell Road

(423) 842-2391

Tuesday, Thursday, & Saturday

8:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Like this story? Click here to subscribe to more like this delivered weekly to your inbox!