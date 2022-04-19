City of Chattanooga Presents: “Back to Summer” Camp & Teen “Go LIVE” Media Camp!

The City of Chattanooga Department of Community Development, is happy to announce our return to having fun with the resurgence of our fun-filled summer camp opportunities for our city’s youth and teens ages 6-17 years old.

Ages: 6-12 years old (Back to Summer Camp): Click here to access the flyer & application

“Back to Summer” Camp, the City of Chattanooga Department of Community Development day camp for ages 6 -12 at 12 community centers is the best summer camp value. A wide variety of fun-filled, sports technology, arts and crafts, dance, and educational opportunities. Offering healthy lifestyle activities that encourage children to use the summer for reaching their ‘personal best’, understanding and enjoying ‘community service’, and celebrating everyone’s talents.

Camp is offered from June 6th through August 5th, Monday – Friday 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Lunch is included. Cost: $25.00 per child for the entire summer. Applications are available now at the following community centers. Payments and application submission will start Monday, Apr 18, 2022!

Note: Summer Camp will not operate on the following days: June 20, 2022, and July 4, 2022 - July 8, 2022.

The following community centers will host camp:

Avondale Community Center (1305 Dodson Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37406)

Brainerd Community Center (1010 N Moore Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37411)

Carver Community Center (600 N Orchard Knob Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37404)

East Chattanooga Community Center (2409 Dodson Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37406)

Eastdale Community Center (1312 Moss St, Chattanooga, TN 37411)

Hixson Community Center (5401 School Dr, Hixson, TN 37343)

John A. Patten Community Center (3202 Kellys Ferry Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37419)

Shepherd Community Center (2124 Shepherd Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37421)

South Chattanooga Community Center (1151 W 40th St, Chattanooga, TN 37409)

Tyner Community Center (6900 Ty Hi Dr, Chattanooga, TN 37421)

Washington Hills Community Center (4628 Oakwood Dr, Chattanooga, TN 37416)

Westside Community Center (1201 Poplar St, Chattanooga, TN 37402)

13-17 years older (Teen “GO LIVE” Media Camp): Click here to access the flyer & application

Teen “GO LIVE” Summer Media Camp is the perfect way for teens to explore something new, express their creativity, and experiment with music, media, and technology. Working under the guidance of seasoned professionals, your child will collaborate with others to create music, videos, and graphics, which will then be featured as part of a special showcase at the end of the summer.

This summer we will offer our summer media camp on-site at our state-of-the-art media center/recording studio with instruction from our world-renowned partner Dynamo Studios. Each child will leave camp with the confidence and knowledge that they created something amazing.

Note: Summer Camp will not operate on the following days: June 20, 2022, and July 4, 2022 - July 8, 2022.

Once having completed this training, youth are encouraged to come back and participate throughout the school year!