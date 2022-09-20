CIVIQ Lecture Series Continues With "Hip Hop Is New Urbanism" On September 29

The Chattanooga Design Studio's popular CIVIQ speaker series returns on with "Hip Hop is New Urbanism," presented by Bruzenskey Bois at Waterhouse Pavilion, Miller Plaza on Thursday, September 29 at 5:30 p.m.

Mr. Bois is a Real Estate Investor and Developer based in Tampa, FL. As a first-generation Haitian American, Bruzenskey is originally from Miami, FL and graduated from the University of South Florida with a B.A. in Communication, and undergraduate studies in Architecture.

He is also a Certified Apartment Manager recognized by the National Apartment Association and has been in the property management industry since 2011. In 2019, Bruzenskey joined People Places and is responsible for managing over $6 million dollars of commercial and multifamily real estate assets.

Currently, Bruzenskey serves on the Government Affairs Committee for the Bay Area Apartment Association, Next Gen Committee for the National Town Builders Association, Senior Advisor for the Tullahassee MORE (Mayors Organized for Reparations and Equity) Commission, and Co-Founder of the Congressional Black Caucus for New Urbanism.

Bruzenskey has recently been featured in The Washington Post and the Oklahoma City Free Press for his investment group Bois & Peters LLC work in historic Black towns and neighborhoods. Currently, they have partnership agreements in Tullahassee, OK; New Port Richey, FL; Oklahoma City, OK; and Harlem, NY.

Admission is free but registration is strongly encouraged.

CIVIQ: A Speaker Series Honoring Robert Taylor is presented by the Chattanooga Design Studio in partnership with The Lyndhurst Foundation.