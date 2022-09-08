Cleveland Geekster Comic Book And Pop Culture Show Returns For Ninth year

Cleveland Geekster returns for their ninth year to help Cleveland area locals find and celebrate comic books, vintage toys, art, movie memorabilia, games, and pop culture collectibles.

The annual event will be held in the Cleveland State Community College gymnasium on Sept. 17, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Geekster welcomes nearly 1,000 attendees every year, featuring more than 40 vendors selling assortments of fantastical items that make parents, children, and all collectors smile.

Founders Ashley Raburn, Rob Alderman, and Ryan Faricelli are proud of the event, which has become an annual destination for geeks across the United States.

“Venders from all over the United States, and right here in Cleveland, go out of their way to make sure that Geekster is on their convention schedule,” stated Raburn. “It’s a testament to our Cleveland community that an event like this can be so successful. We’re really proud of the reputation we’ve earned.”

Since the first event in 2014, Geekster has become one of the premier toy and comic shows in the Southeast, and the founders love how Cleveland has embraced the event.

“Cleveland is our home and we love it here,” Alderman said. “Hosting Geekster allows us to give back to our community by providing an opportunity for people to get out and have a lot of fun together. We have a line out the door every year before we open.”

From the beginning, Geekster was designed to be a local event for people of all ages. The founders worked hard to ensure the event was family friendly, and that parents and their children could attend together on a Saturday afternoon.

“All three of us have children,” explained Alderman. “It was important for us that this be an event where everyone is welcome.”

“My favorite part of Geekster is watching parents show their kids the toys that they played with when they were children,” added Faricelli.

Cleveland Geekster selects a local charity to sponsor each year. All of the vendors donate a small toy or collectible item and tickets are sold for $1 throughout the entire day for a chance to win. The winner receives every item collected and the money goes to a local cause!

“Cleveland has been good to us,” said Faricelli. “We have to be good stewards of that and give back. In the past, our charity table has helped Oak Grove Elementary School, our local Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s, Karis Dental, the Empty Stocking Fund, and the Cleveland State art department.”

Tickets for Cleveland Geekster are available at the door for $5 for adults. Children 12 and younger are free. The gymnasium at Cleveland State is located at 3535 Adkisson Drive NW in Cleveland, Tennessee. More information can be found on Facebook at facebook.com/clevelandgeekster or by emailing clevelandgeekster@gmail.com.