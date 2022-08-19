Collegedale's “Raise The Woof” Event Set To Help Local Dog Rescue Group

On Sunday, August 28th, the Collegedale Parks and Recreation Department is sponsoring Trooper’s Treasures, a local dog rescue group, for their very first “Raise the Woof” fundraising event at the Collegedale Commons.

The event will feature food trucks, vendors, games for children, dog demonstrations, a silent auction, an adopter parade and much more. Come out from 11am-4pm to support the cause while having fun and petting dogs.

Trooper’s Treasures is a non-profit dog rescue group in Chattanooga, founded by local teacher Ruth Smith in 2010 after a house fire took the life of her beloved Shih-Tzu named Trooper. Every year hundreds of rescued dogs find loving homes due to the tireless efforts of a team of Trooper’s Treasures dedicated volunteers.

The volunteers make sure dogs are not kept in shelters but in homes with foster families until their forever families are found. Dogs needing medical care receive it, raising the cost of rescue to astonishing numbers.

Trooper’s Treasures depends on volunteers to serve as foster families. Foster families take dogs into their homes on a week-to-week basis while Troopers search for an adoptive family. Foster families provide the love, security, food and help build the trust so many rescued dogs need.

Trooper’s Treasures can be found every Saturday at Petco on Gunbarrel Road with a variety of dogs available for adoption. All dogs are given age-appropriate vaccines and spay/neuter.

If you are interested in becoming a foster family or learning more about the mission of Trooper’s Treasures, please text them at 423-212-3116. You can also find them on Facebook or at www.TroopersTreasures.com.