Come And Play With Fire At Ignis Glass

Looking at glass (and fire) in a whole new way

They move with focused intent. It’s important when you literally play with fire for a living. Or in this case, molten glass. Each step seems methodically rehearsed, the workspace designed with intrinsic purpose to balance the efficiency of every move.

Time is of utmost importance when a matter of a few seconds can drastically change an outcome. It’s like watching a well-rehearsed ballet with more comfortable shoes.

Most of my exposure to the artistic medium of glass has been through the mega-juggernaut studios of Dale Chihuly, arguably the most famous glass artist in the world. Visiting a small-scale studio like Ignis Glass gave me the welcoming realization that beautiful creations are not limited to multi-million-dollar operations with dozens of artists.

Glass art is a method of inspirational creation achieved through technical skill and process. However, there is one major difference between Ignis and other studios. At Ignis, you can participate in a hands-on experience resulting in blowing your own glass ornament.

Ignis opened in 2001. The studio now calls 401 Broad Street home, a perfect spot in Chattanooga’s beating heart.

“We allow the public to blow their own glass ornaments or paperweights,” says Chris Mosey, the founder and owner of Ignis. “We have six different objects to choose from. We talk about color and shape and then we help you make the object of your choosing.”

Chris attended the Appalachian Center for Craft in Smithville, TN where he studied photography and ceramics. He started making pottery and continued to fall in love with different forms of artwork.

“The Appalachian Center for Craft is tasked with preserving old Appalachian crafts, from glass blowing to metalsmithing, pottery, fibers, etc. I wanted a more focused education in ceramics and pottery, but by the end of my time, I felt that glass spoke to me more creatively,” Chris says.

Ignis also offers the incorporation of cremains into glass. It’s an interesting and beautiful way to encase the ashes of a loved one or a beloved pet so that their memory can be cherished in an artistic format.

Ignis can handle a staggering 90 people at a time for the glass blowing experience. It’s a great way to spend time with family and loved ones. It’s also a perfect opportunity for children to gain exposure to creative artwork. Ignis hosts field trips with both a science and an artistic perspective.

A gallery of artwork from employees and local artists sits behind the glass blowing studio. Walk-ins are welcome depending upon availability, but it’s better to call ahead to ensure that you get the best experience.

The glass has to cool overnight, but Ignis offers shipping for people on the move. They also take commissions for restaurants, appreciation awards, and just about anything else you could want.

When asked if Chris was happy with the outcome of his work, he answered enthusiastically. “I’m lucky enough to have three wonderful employees, and I get to make the things that I want to make.”

What’s not to love?