Commemoration Of The 159th Anniversary Of The Battles For Chattanooga Set For November 19-25

Join the staff and volunteers of Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military as we commemorate the 159th Anniversary of the Battles for Chattanooga with a series special programs taking place in and around the city from November 19-25, 2022.

Months of fighting culminated with a series of battles throughout the Chattanooga area. By the time the smoke cleared, Orchard Knob, Lookout Mountain, Missionary Ridge, and Ringgold Gap were strewn with the wreckage of war, and the Confederate Army of Tennessee was in full retreat.

Throughout the weekend, the park will offer a variety of special programs marking the anniversary of the battles, including ranger-led and historian-led hikes and tours on Moccasin Bend, Orchard Knob, Lookout Mountain, and Missionary Ridge.

Artillery demonstrations will also take place inside Point Park, atop Lookout Mountain. Please note there is a $10 per person entrance fee to Point Park for all adults, ages 16 and older (children 15 and younger enter for free). Programs occurring at all other locations are FREE.

A schedule of events, including program descriptions, locations, and times, is available at nps.gov/chch/159thbattlesforchattanooga.htm.

For more information about programs at Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park, contact the Chickamauga Battlefield Visitor Center at 706-866-9241, the Lookout Mountain Battlefield Visitor Center at 423-821-7786, or visit the park website at www.nps.gov/chch.