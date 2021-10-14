Community Members Host Glass Street Live Block Party Nov. 6

Community volunteers convened by Glass House Collective are partnering with Chattanooga Neighborhood Arts Partnership, the producers of the Chattanooga Festival of Black Arts and Ideas, to host Glass Street Live.

This free, family-friendly block party will be Nov. 6 from noon to 4 p.m. at the intersection between Glass Street and North Chamberlain Avenue. This annual event brings the community together to display all that historic Glass Street has to offer, featuring local eats, businesses, talent, and more.

Erika Roberts will emcee the event, and local musicians, dancers, and live mural artists will provide entertainment. Attendees can enjoy fun for the whole family including face painting, board games, giant Jenga, and a car show. Those who enjoy hands-on activities can head to ART120’s creation station or screen print their own T-shirts.

“This event is a way to bring people together inside the community and draw people in who may not normally visit Glass Street,” said Audrey McClure, a community member serving on Glass Street Live’s activities committee. “There will be a wide range of activities that everyone can enjoy.”

Local nonprofit Glass House Collective has honored the community by hosting 10 years of community events. This is the second year that Glass Street Live is committee-led, giving the neighborhood the reins to plan and facilitate the event. Glass Street residents, business owners, church leaders, and organizational partners make up the Glass Street Live event committee.

“Glass Street Live means so much to the event committee because we are a part of this neighborhood and community,” said Deborah Bledsoe, a member of the entertainment committee. “We want to bring Glass Street to life and display all of the character and talent that makes up East Chattanooga.”

Anyone interested in volunteering can fill out this form, and those interested in becoming a vendor or hosting a nonprofit booth can register online. Additionally, those who want to become a sponsor or join the planning committee can contact info@glasshousecollective.org. Anyone who wants to get involved can also join the committee’s weekly Zoom meetings every Thursday at 5:30 p.m. - email info@glasshousecollective.org for the link.