Cooper’s Alley Hosts A Wide Variety Of Family-Friendly Events This Spring

The Chattanooga Public Library kicked off its Alleyway events on Saturday, March 19, 2022 with nearly 150 people in attendance for a Fancy Nancy Storytime in Cooper’s Alley! This six-event series takes place in Cooper’s Alley, located at 704 Market Street, and it is made possible through a partnership with River City Company.

On March 26, local news anchor Greg Funderburg will join us for a Family Fitness Fest to celebrate the release of his new book, Jeremiah’s New Beginning. This family friendly event will focus on fitness and healthy eating habits. There will be fun games, a cooking demonstration, and a reading from Greg’s new book.

The full schedule of events includes:

Saturday, March 26 from 2 pm - 3:30 pm: Family Fitness Fest with Greg Funderburg

Sunday March 27 from 2 pm - 4 pm: STEAM in the Alley, sponsored by Thompson Engineering Foundation

Saturday April 2 from 5 pm - 7 pm: Escape the Alley

Sunday April 24 from 6 pm - 8:30 pm: Crafting with Craft Bevvies Extreme

Saturday April 30th from 2 pm - 4 pm: Here We Grow in the Alley

“We are very excited for the return of in-person programming,” says Makerspace Supervisor Crissy Varnell. “It is important for the library to get back out there, building connections within the community. These Alleyways events have given us the perfect opportunity to bring our programs to patrons in a safer outdoor setting.”

All events will be outdoors in Cooper’s Alley. Masks are recommended, but not required. Most of the events are family-friendly with the exception of Crafting with Craft Bevvies, our adult program, which is for ages 21 and up. To learn more and see the full schedule of events visit www.chattlibrary.org/events.