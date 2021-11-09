Cranberry Jam Food Drive And Concert Provides Gathering And Give Back Opportunity

A new event, the Cranberry Jam, is providing an opportunity for individuals to gather and give back leading up to the Thanksgiving holiday.

The event will be hosted in Miller Plaza on Monday, November 22 from 11:30am – 1:00pm. The event will feature music by Love, Peace & Happiness, one of Chattanooga’s most beloved party bands whose repertoire includes Soul, R&B, and Standard favorites along with bins for people to donate goods to the Chattanooga Community Kitchen.

“While Gratefull, the beloved Thanksgiving event where everyone gathered around one long table on Martin Luther King Blvd, is not taking place this year, River City Company is offering an opportunity for the community to still come together safely and give back to those in need in our community,” stated Emily Mack, President & CEO of River City Company.

Individuals attending the event are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items like canned goods or other supplies needed this time of year by the Chattanooga Community Kitchen including hand warmers, used plastic bags, umbrellas, and ponchos.

"Food drives at this time of year not only help us prepare daily meals, but also allow us to provide delicious and nutritious meals with all the trimmings for the holidays. As temperatures continue to drop, donations that help protect those we serve from the elements are also appreciated," stated Trish King, Volunteer and Church Coordinator for the Chattanooga Community Kitchen.

While supplies last, free lunch and refreshments will be served to the public at the event.

The Cranberry Jam Food Drive & Concert is made possible by: Benwood Foundation, Lyndhurst Foundation, Robert Finley Stone Foundation, Chattanooga Tourism Company, Made in Tennessee, EPB, Elliott Davis, and presented by River City Company.

Event Details: