Curbside pickup now available at the Chattanooga Public Library

Curbside is here! The Chattanooga Public Library is now offering curbside pickup of physical materials at the Downtown, Northgate, Eastgate and South Chattanooga library branches.

Since closing to the public on March 14, patrons have been able to access over 500,000 e-books, audiobooks, movies and tv shows online, but many have missed physical books. Now, anyone who had items on hold prior to CPL’s closing can pick up those materials. Plus, starting June 18, patrons can request new items to be placed on hold for pickup!

How to Pick Up Holds

When you receive a notification that your hold is ready for pickup, grab your library card, and head on over to your library branch. Items will be on hold for seven days.

Staff will be at library branches Monday - Friday from 10:00 am - 5:00 pm to assist you.

Follow the signs out front to the designated curbside pickup area.

Park and call the number listed on the sign.

Curbside service is for picking up items only. For returns, CPL asks that patrons use book drops so that items can be quarantined before being placed back in circulation. Patrons interested in checking out tools and seeds will have to wait until June 29, but soon you can either call ahead or call at the pickup location to request tools and seeds for checkout. More information can be found at chattlibrary.org.

“We are thrilled to reopen to the public. This is just phase one for us, but it’s a big first step to getting back to normal,” said CPL Executive Director Corinne Hill. “While we cannot predict the future of this pandemic, I encourage everyone to keep an eye on our website for more reopening announcements.”

Those missing CPL’s wide variety of programs, can still enjoy them online! Join CPL’s summer learning program Make. Play. Read. Learn. at mprl.chattlibrary.org.