Downtown Pedestrian Crossings Automated to Reduce Touch Points

The City of Chattanooga’s Department of Transportation (CDOT) has made changes to downtown traffic signals as part of its response to COVID-19, in order to reduce high touchpoints in the community.

CDOT has reprogrammed the signals in downtown Chattanooga so that pedestrian 'walk' phases will happen automatically with no need to press a button.

These traffic lights are now running on timed cycles that will automatically allow pedestrians to cross the street at regular intervals, which was done as a precautionary measure to limit the surfaces that pedestrians needed to touch while walking throughout the downtown.

Please see the map below for the modified intersections.