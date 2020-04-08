Downtown Pedestrian Crossings Automated To Reduce Touch Points

Downtown Pedestrian Crossings Automated to Reduce Touch Points

The City of Chattanooga’s Department of Transportation (CDOT) has made changes to downtown traffic signals as part of its response to COVID-19, in order to reduce high touchpoints in the community. 

CDOT has reprogrammed the signals in downtown Chattanooga so that pedestrian 'walk' phases will happen automatically with no need to press a button. 

These traffic lights are now running on timed cycles that will automatically allow pedestrians to cross the street at regular intervals, which was done as a precautionary measure to limit the surfaces that pedestrians needed to touch while walking throughout the downtown. 

Please see the map below for the modified intersections.

