Drop-Off Sites To Open Soon For Operation Christmas Child

More than 4,000 locations will open to collect Operation Christmas Child shoebox gifts for the Samaritan’s Purse project. Volunteers are preparing to collect shoebox gifts during National Collection Week, Nov. 15–22, offering a curbside option.

Operation Christmas Child has been collecting and delivering shoebox gifts—filled with school supplies, hygiene items and fun toys—to children worldwide since 1993. This is a project that everyone can still be a part of, even with COVID-19 restrictions.

Individuals, families, and groups still have time to transform empty shoeboxes into fun gifts. Find a step-by-step guide on the How to Pack a Shoebox webpage.

Participants can find the nearest drop-off location and hours of operation as they make plans to drop off their shoebox gifts. The online lookup tool is searchable by City or ZIP code. Signs at each location will identify the drop-off.

Those interested in more information on how Operation Christmas Child is making adjustments during its National Collection Week can visit the organization's Important COVID-19 Updates webpage for the latest information and answers to Frequently Asked Questions.