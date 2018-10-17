E-Gaming Meets Spooky Critters

Two completely different events anchor mid-October in the city

October is a stellar time for special events of all kinds. Chattanooga gets a bit of reprieve from the extenuating heat of the summer and people begin to make their plans for leaf-changing road trips while they split and stack wood for backyard fire pits.

Many exciting things happen in October. Today we’ll learn about two of the season’s upcoming special events.

The TenGIG Festival comes to Chattanooga

The rise of the empire of e-sports over the past decade has surpassed expectations with blazing fury and juggernaut like ferocity. Games such as League of Legends, World of Warcraft, and Overwatch have proven that a new era of entertainment and sportsmanship is on the horizon.

The craze of these video gamers has turned young individuals into legends and champions. The competitions span the globe and are now presented on mega-conglomerates like ESPN.

Rich entrepreneurs are flocking to team ownership; individuals like Marc Cuban, Stephen Curry, and Joe Lacob are buying up teams in hopes to be at the forefront of what is sure to be on the same level as the NFL and the NBA.

I’m actually currently sitting in an airport flying back from South Korea after working on an e-sports competition for my other job. It’s time to get on board!

In 2018, Chattanooga will get a piece of the e-sports action. This October, the TenGIG Festival will take place in the Scenic City, making Chattanooga the home (once again) of the biggest e-sports competition in the American Southeast.

This weekend we will host the event. For more information, sign up for their newsletter at TenGIGFestival.com. For video game lovers, this event is sure to be one of the most sought-after tickets of the year.

Boo in the Zoo, the city’s most Spooktacular event of the Halloween season

Exciting things are at the forefront for the future of the Chattanooga Zoo, but October’s Boo in the Zoo is one of its most exciting and supernatural events of the year. The animal menagerie will celebrate the season with cartoon characters, costume contests, games, inflatables for the kids, pony rides, and tricks and treats galore.

Tickets are just $10 for members and $15 for non-members. It’s free to children ages 2 and under. The event is geared towards fun for the whole family and is a comfortable alternative for those weary of the season’s creepier offerings.

The party will span two weekends, offering plenty of options to make it out for the fun. Amusement and games kick off this Friday and continue through Sunday, and then again next weekend, each day from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Plus, next Wednesday, the Zoo will host Dream Night which will focus on providing accessibility for the Chattanooga community members with special needs. For more information, visit chattzoo.org.

Can’t get enough of the animals? Maybe it’s time to think about a zoo membership. What better way to both have a ton of fun and help support one of Chattanooga’s greatest destinations?