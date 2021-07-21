East Ridge Centennial Celebration Set For Saturday, September 25th At Camp Jordan

This year the City of East Ridge turned 100 years old and after months of delay, is anxious to finally host a spectacular belated birthday party celebrating the City’s big historic milestone.

On Saturday, September 25, Camp Jordan Park will come alive as the celebration includes live music from local bands, a 5k, 10k, and half-marathon race presented by Scenic City Multisport, local artists and a special designed community art piece, craft and homemade goods marketplace, family-friendly area, food trucks, local business showcase, a beer garden, unique yard games, and special community birthday surprises.

Over two years ago, city officials and the East Ridge Centennial Committee, a volunteer group of local citizens, began developing plans to commemorate the City’s centennial birthday in April. However, officials became apprehensive over the health concerns created by the Covid pandemic and felt postponing the celebration was in everyone’s best interest.

With the availability of Covid vaccines and loosening restrictions, the decision was made to move ahead and reschedule the Centennial Celebration to Saturday, September 25 at Camp Jordan Park. The big plan for a fun, fresh, exciting, and family friendly one-day festival to commemorate East Ridge’s 100th Birthday is ready to transpire.

“We are so very excited to celebrate East Ridge’s 100th birthday,” exclaimed Brian Williams, Mayor of East Ridge. “This spectacular birthday festival will have family activities, local artists & vendors and exciting activities honoring our history. Please join us as we honor our progress and celebrate our great future!”

East Ridge Centennial Celebration will feature free family friendly activities including inflatable slides and attractions for kids. The City of East Ridge Library will conduct arts and crafts along with stories for children. Five local breweries will be featured in the beer garden. Top Golf will be hosting the yard games area near the beer garden with corn hole, giant Jenga, giant Connect Four, Skeeball, Dice, and other games. Food and beverages from local vendors and unique food trucks will be available throughout the day. A special photo wall will be on site for all the Instagrammers and Facebook folks.

For a preview of all the great happenings this special day of celebration will feature, go to eastridge100.com. There are still opportunities to be a part of one of the biggest events ever to happen in East Ridge.

Vendors, artists & crafters, food truck owners, brewers, and business owners that are interested in participating in the event can still contact David Tyler at 423-987-8146 or Dana Howe at 270-952-4806 or at: eastridge100years@gmail.com.