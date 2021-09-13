East Ridge To Celebrate 100th Anniversary On Saturday, September 25th

The City of East Ridge is inviting everyone to join them at Camp Jordan on Saturday, September 25th, as the park transforms into one big party celebrating the City’s 100th birthday. Come join the fun beginning at 8am, as the festival kicks off with a 5K, 10k, and half-marathon race presented by Scenic City Multisport. Anyone interested in participating can still register online at eastridge100.com.

At 10am, party guests can browse through over 80 marketplace, crafts, and community vendor booths offering a wide variety of homemade crafts and goods, specialty items, and information on community services and local businesses. Kids can enjoy the free inflatable slides and bounce house. From 10am until 4pm, the East Ridge Library will delight and entertain children for free with their Alice in Wonderland Kids Activity Center.

“As an integral part of the East Ridge community, the library is proud to be a part of this monumental event,” said Patty Weaver, Director of East Ridge Library. “We view this as an outreach opportunity to meet residents who may not be familiar with the library and the services we offer and also look forward to visiting with our regular patrons.”

No matter the age, all kids (big and small), can test their skills at a variety of games that will be set up at the park. Top Golf is hosting yard games with multiple cornhole sets, giant Jenga, giant Connect Four, giant Yard Yahtzee, Skeeball, Dice, and more as part of the event’s free family-friendly activities. ASA Engineering will be conducting big wheel races throughout the day.

A large selection of food vendors will be on site selling a variety of yummy foodstuff such as pizza from Jonathan’s Grille, barbeque from Buddy’s BBQ and J’s Smokin BBQ, Nickey’s Tasty Tacos, California Smothered Burrito, and many more. Mo Lemonade, Sweeties Shaved Ice, (Be) Caffeinated, and other drink vendors will be offering their tasty selections.

For the over 21 crowd who love good craft beer or want the opportunity to try a new local brew, the event will feature five local breweries in the Centennial Celebration’s Beer Garden. Naked River, Five Wits, WanderLinger, Oddstory Brewing Company, and Chattanooga Brewing Company, will be stationed in the Beer Garden selling their delicious cold beers throughout the day.

The main stage, sponsored by Southern Honda Powersports, will come alive throughout the day with music from six talented local bands. New Grass Express takes the stage at noon, followed by The Sideways, Overeasy, Slow Fuze Blues, Sullivan Band, and Voodoo Slim, all guaranteed to entertain the crowd with a variety of music from blues, gospel, bluegrass, jazz, country, and rock-and-roll. While listening to the music or just enjoying all the other Celebration activities, participants can check out the motorcycles, gators, etc., that Southern Honda Powersports will have stationed around the festival grounds.

As the events of the Centennial Celebration draw to completion, East Ridge Mayor Brian Williams will lead the closing ceremonies and end the special day with a spectacular display of fireworks presented by the Chattanooga Red Wolves.

For more detailed information about all the exciting events and activities scheduled for the Centennial Celebration, go to eastridge100.com.