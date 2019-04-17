Eco Field Day 2019

Chattanoogans work for our environment

Earth Day is upon us once again, though to judge by what’s been happening in Washington, DC, one would think certain politicians would like nothing better than to rename it “Destroy The Earth Day”.

But luckily for us here in the Scenic City, there are still people trying to not only help the planet but to celebrate all that she has given us.

For those unaware, Earth Day was first celebrated in 1970 and marks the beginning of the modern environmental movement. Earth Day 1970 gave voice to an emerging consciousness about Mother Earth, channeling the energy of the anti-war protest movement and putting environmental concerns on the front page.

On April 22, 1970, 20 million Americans took to the streets, parks, and auditoriums in massive coast-to-coast rallies to demonstrate for a healthy, sustainable environment. Thousands of colleges and universities organized protests against the deterioration of the environment.

Groups that had been fighting against oil spills, polluting factories and power plants, raw sewage, toxic dumps, pesticides, freeways, the loss of wilderness, and the extinction of wildlife suddenly realized they shared common values.

Nearly five decades later, with our planet facing ever-greater threats from climate change and political inaction, groups such as our own green|spaces carry on the traditions formed by those original groups and refuse to sit idly by. To that end, they will be hosting Chattanooga’s very first Eco Field Day next weekend in downtown’s newly renovated Miller Park.

The event will be a whole new way to celebrate Earth Day and will feature eco-vendors, live music, field games, and resource connections. Their goal is to bring adults and children from the Chattanooga area together to enjoy a “field day” with an eco-friendly twist to all the challenges.

On Saturday, activities include the Dung Beetle Roll, Tug-a-Watt (not tug-a-war), Recycled Sack Races, and Electric Scooter Races. Sunday will feature electric race cars built by local students, eco-challenge stations, live music, local beer, and resource connections to help promote eco-friendly practices within the family and our community.

“We are so excited to bring the community together to enjoy a fun-filled day and celebrate our beautiful city and planet,” says Kelley Cureton, green|light program director for green|spaces. “It’s a wonderful opportunity for people to learn how they can make simple steps to promote a more sustainable lifestyle, all while enjoying a day at the park.”

And on both days, Eco-Field Day attendees can enjoy the Earth Day Art Competition. The 2019 theme is “Species Preservation”, showcasing artwork made from only recycled material featuring each artist’s favorite animal. Visitors can vote on their favorite pieces of art by placing money in the donation box next to each piece.

The money will be split evenly between the artist and green|spaces, with 30 percent of the proceeds from the voting boxes awarded to the Judge’s Choice and 20 percent to People’s Choice.

Interested? Mark April 26th and 27th on your calendar right away, and head over to greenspaceschattanooga.org/ecofieldday to register for all the Eco Field Day events. And while you’re at it, be sure to let our so-called “leaders” in D.C. know to pull their heads out of the sand and do something now before we no longer have a habitable Earth to celebrate.