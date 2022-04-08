Elizabeth’s Outrun Melanoma 5K & Walk Will Be Held Saturday, April 30

As we gear up for summer when more people are likely to be exposed to the sun’s damaging UV rays, the 10th annual Elizabeth’s Outrun Melanoma 5K Run and 1 Mile Walk is a perfect family activity to help raise awareness and support a great cause.

The event will be Saturday, April 30, 2022, at the Enterprise South Nature Park.

This is a family friendly event that can be done as a timed 5K run, untimed 5K walk, or a 1 mile fun run at beautiful Enterprise South Nature Park. Registration, check-in, and warm-up activities begin at 8 a.m. The 5K run/walk starts at 9 a.m., and the 1 mile fun run starts at 9:15 a.m.

The entry fee is $30 for the 5K (run and walk) and $25 for the 1 mile walk, and includes a t-shirt. To register, visit memorial.org/race.

Participants can access Enterprise South Nature Park from Interstate 75 via exit 9, Volkswagen Drive, or from Bonny Oaks Drive via Volkswagen Drive.

Participants can also form a fundraising team to help us make an even bigger impact in our community. All proceeds of this event benefit the Elizabeth R. Smith Melanoma Program at CHI Memorial Rees Skillern Cancer Institute, which supports the prevention, awareness and research of melanoma, a serious form of skin cancer.

Elizabeth’s Out Run Melanoma 5K Run and Walk is a special tribute to Elizabeth Smith, who passed away from melanoma on Mother’s Day 2009.

For more information about Elizabeth’s Outrun Melanoma 5k Run & Walk, call the CHI Memorial Foundation at 423.495.7465. Sponsorships are available. To learn more about melanoma risk factors, symptoms and treatment, visit memorial.org/melanoma.