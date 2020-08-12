Erlanger’s “Believe Bash” to Celebrate “Under the Big Top” in 2021

Plans are underway for Erlanger Health System Foundation’s annual Believe Bash, to be held Saturday, April 17, 2021, at the Chattanooga Convention Center. Proceeds from next year’s gala will benefit Children’s Hospital at Erlanger. Children’s Hospital at Erlanger is a non-profit hospital focusing on the unique perspective of children and understanding their healthcare needs.

The 2021 event co-chairs are Dr. Bryan Johnson, Candy Johnson, Mary Kilbride and Bill Kilbride. The event theme will be “Under the Big Top,” a celebration of unique characters and talents. Those hoping for a mesmerizing spectacle should look no further – this awe-inspiring event will mystify even the most pragmatic guest.

“This will continue to be an unconventional year for many of us in the nonprofit fundraising world, but critically important as the Erlanger Foundation’s Believe Bash remains one of our most significant opportunities to invite the community to participate in our mission,” stated co-chair Candy Johnson. “Through this, we will celebrate our big wins and ask others to invest in the future as we work to supplement healthcare necessities that may not otherwise be available to effectively serve the public — in partnership with Erlanger Hospital and Children’s Hospital, as the essential healthcare organization in our region.”

Co-Chair Mary Kilbride added “We are thrilled to co-chair Erlanger Foundation’s annual gala, Believe Bash. For next year’s Bash, we have the rare chance to reimagine the guest and sponsor experience, and the opportunity to engage people who may have not been involved with our mission in the past. I am honored and looking forward to serving with Candy and Bryan for what is already shaping up to a fantastic Believe Bash in 2021!”

Activities for the evening will include red carpet festivities, cocktail and dinner hours, an epic live auction, and over-the-top live entertainment, to be announced at a later date.

Proceeds from this year’s Believe Bash are designated for the new Pediatric Outpatient MRI and Procedure Center at Children’s Hospital at Erlanger’s Kennedy Outpatient Center. The new service will allow children and adolescents to experience MRI scans and minor procedures in a space that is uniquely designed for them.

The Kennedy Outpatient Center, opened December 2018, is a 90,000 square foot facility built with the child in mind, housing fun and unique areas to reduce stress and anxiety while providing treatment.

Sponsorship opportunities are now available for the Believe Bash 2021. For more information about sponsoring this event, please e-mail FoundationEvents@Erlanger.org or call the Foundation Office at (423) 778-6278

