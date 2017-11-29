Faith It Till You Make It

Cindy Deering finds success through grace and perseverance

Within minutes of meeting Cindy Deering, to my surprise, she wanted to know about me, my life, and future. She immediately started providing resources and contacts that would help further myself. “Tell them Cindy sent you,” she told me.

After spending two hours with her, I found that during our initial greeting Cindy showed me who she was and what she stands for. Cindy genuinely wants to help people, build relationships, and be known as someone people can trust.

Her expanding and innovative business is a shared marketing concept called Cindy’s Choice, which focuses on bringing together small businesses that complement each other, have the same target audience, and a servant’s heart. Cindy then provides shared marketing for those clients throughout the community. It isn’t just about what the companies save together, but how much more they can contribute to the community by working together.

Cindy understands the value of cultivating relationships and she works to gain the awareness and respect of our community. Not only does she want to help small businesses grow and become self-sufficient, but her vision is to create multiple networks in order to give more to the community as a whole.

Fearless, driven, and empowered easily describe Cindy, but she didn’t come to her position of respect through family ties, trust funds, or knowing the right people, rather she fought her way up and made a name for herself.

It was only two short years ago that she was eating at the same community kitchen that she now supplies regular donations to on behalf of her clients. That’s right, Cindy managed to pull herself from the streets of our city to a respected and trusted entrepreneur.

Before she was even old enough to drive she was forced to provide and care for herself. This rough start didn’t lead her to drugs or hopelessness, rather she used her resourcefulness and driven work ethic to gain prestigious positions within hospitality.

After a devastating divorce, she found faith in God’s love and brought her children to our welcoming city. Life came crashing down around Cindy, as a lifetime of stress and trauma led to a debilitating illness, forcing her to quit her job.

Having no income forced her to return her teenagers to their father in Texas. After spending time couch surfing and on the streets, she got creative and utilized her marketing skills to become a general contractor, allowing her to work around her illness.

Once on solid ground, Cindy felt the Lord calling her on a pilgrimage before starting Cindy’s Choice. Ending the trip in Chattanooga, she felt the Lord calling her to stay—she would run out of money, but she chose to have faith in the Lord.

After only three months on our streets she was able to pick herself up, yet again, and quickly start working towards helping small businesses grow, by creating a solid network of marketing.

Cindy’s challenges never took her to a place of despair, rather she found her purpose from those challenges.